Drew Brees' deal benefits Joe Flacco, Matt Ryan, Eli Manning

Flacco, who has one year left on his rookie contract, has clearly shown improvement during his four years in the NFL. Flacco, who started his career as a game manager, has grown as a player and is now the reason the Baltimore Ravens can compete for a title. He has the skill set to carry the Ravens -- the team's success is no longer entirely dependent on its defense. Flacco's agent will look at Brees' contract, note the fact that his client has participated in nine playoff games in just four years and conclude that Flacco deserves a deal similar to Brees' (with incentives that would make it even to Brees' deal if Flacco wins a Super Bowl). Is this realistic? No, because Flacco is just an above-average quarterback right now. But he does have real potential to be great in the near future, making his contract hard to execute at this time, especially after the Brees deal.