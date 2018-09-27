Drew Brees: Completing 80 percent of passes is doable

With the run-game going nowhere until Ingram returns, Sean Payton has smartly utilized the short passing game as an extension of the rushing offense to gain yards. While Brees owns an 8.4 yards per pass average this season, his air-yards per attempt sit at just 6.8, per Next Gen Stats, which is good for 27th among qualifying quarterbacks -- surrounded by names such as Dak Prescott and Alex Smith. Clearly what sets Brees apart from other quarterbacks with a low air-yard average is his otherworldly accuracy, which helps lead to yards after catch because he's hitting targets in stride.