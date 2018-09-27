Around the NFL

Drew Brees: Completing 80 percent of passes is doable

Published: Sep 27, 2018 at 01:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Drew Brees set the NFL record for completion percentage in 2017 with a 72.0 connection rate for the season.

Through three games in 2018, the future Hall of Fame quarterback is on pace to make that mark seem inaccurate. Brees is currently connecting on a mind-boggling 80.6 percent of his passes.

The ridiculous percentage seems unsustainable, but not to the quarterback. Brees was asked Wednesday if he thinks completing 80 percent of his passes for the entire season is maintainable.

"I don't see why not," Brees said, via Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune. "Listen, it's not easy. ... It's identifying matchups, it's making sure you get positive plays and in just about every case, a completion is a positive play, right?"

Brees has historically been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in NFL history, owning three of the top four single-season completion percentage marks. What he's doing this year, however, blows all others out of the water.

While the sample size is just three games, it's not as if Brees has been leaning on the ground attack. In fact, it's been just the opposite. With Mark Ingram's continued absence due to suspension, the Saints rushing attack has been stymied -- ranking 28th in the NFL in yards per game.

Brees' 129 attempts are fourth-most through three games, the 43 attempts per game put him on a pace to throw 688 times this season, which would be third-most all-time, and tops for the Saints QB in his career.

With the run-game going nowhere until Ingram returns, Sean Payton has smartly utilized the short passing game as an extension of the rushing offense to gain yards. While Brees owns an 8.4 yards per pass average this season, his air-yards per attempt sit at just 6.8, per Next Gen Stats, which is good for 27th among qualifying quarterbacks -- surrounded by names such as Dak Prescott and Alex Smith. Clearly what sets Brees apart from other quarterbacks with a low air-yard average is his otherworldly accuracy, which helps lead to yards after catch because he's hitting targets in stride.

One key to Brees' success this season has been No. 1 target Michael Thomas, who is somehow still not discussed among top receivers in the NFL. Brees has connected with Thomas on 38 of 40 passes, a mind-exploding 95 percent rate.

"That's huge," Brees said of Thomas' role in his completion percentage. "He's a great target, he's a great matchup. When he's covered, then that usually means that somebody else is going to come open."

While Brees thinks he can set the season-long completion rate mark again, he's also barreling toward owning another passing record.

The quarterback needs 418 passing yards to break Peyton Manning's NFL-record for career passing yards. With 16 career 400-yard passing games, most of any QB in the Super Bowl era, Brees could set the mark this week against Peyton's brother Eli Manning and the New York Giants.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

T.J. Watt reflects on 'frustrating' 2022 season, says he's 'evolving' training to avoid future injuries

T.J. Watt missed seven games in 2022 as he dealt with a variety of injuries, leading to a subpar follow-up to his Defensive Player of the Year showing. Heading into a new season, the Steelers OLB said he's "evolving" his approach as he get older to ensure he remains available on a consistent basis.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, June 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

After injury-riddled first two NFL seasons, Panthers CB Jaycee Horn hopes best is ahead

Injuries have limited playing time for CB Jaycee Horn over his first two seasons, but heading into 2023 the much-discussed 2021 first-round pick is hoping that the best is in front of him, and he'll be able to turn in a healthy and productive season.

news

Bills, LB Leonard Floyd agree to one-year deal

Linebacker Leonard Floyd is signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. After spending the last three seasons in Los Angeles, the 30-year-old will reunite with LB Von Miller once again.

news

Norma Hunt, mother of Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, dies at 85

Norma Hunt, the widow of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and mother to Kansas City's chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt, has died at the age of 85.

news

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson on OC Eric Bieniemy: 'He's brought culture to our team'

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson senses a difference in Washington entering Year 2, and he attributes the shift to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson sees Trevor Lawrence's strong end to Year 2 as blueprint for success in 2023

Trevor Lawrence's growth down the stretch of his third season was the catalyst to Jacksonville's success in 2022, and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson sees it as the blueprint for a strong start in 2023.

news

Packers WR Romeo Doubs believes Jordan Love can do 'same exact thing' as Aaron Rodgers

The storyline for the Green Bay Packers all offseason will continue to revolve around Jordan Love taking the mantle from Aaron Rodgers. As far as wide receiver Romeo Doubs is concerned, the transition won't mean significant change.

news

Bills, DT Ed Oliver agree to four-year, $68 million extension with $45 million guaranteed

The Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Ed Oliver have reached a four-year, $68 million contract extension with $45 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

news

Recently signed Bills LB Shane Ray looking to make NFL comeback after injuries derailed career

30-year-old linebacker Shane Ray was signed to Buffalo's roster after completing a tryout in May, getting him one step closer to resuming his dream of playing in the NFL for the first time since 2018.

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on potential contract extension talks: 'I'm not even distracted'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he's "not distracted" by the contract extension talks surrounding him entering his fourth season with the team.

news

Rams DC Raheem Morris fast at work looking to replace star Jalen Ramsey

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will be tasked with turning around Los Angeles' defense in 2023, an assignment made more daunting due the need to replace cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More