Drew Brees, Chris Johnson are FedEx Air & Ground winners

Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the local area offices of Junior Achievement in New Orleans and Nashville. The funding is used to help U.S. small business development, by educating the next generation of entrepreneurs on how to start and grow their own businesses.