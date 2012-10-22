Drew Brees, Chris Johnson are FedEx Air & Ground winners

The NFL announced Friday that quarterback Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and running back Chris Johnson of the Tennessee Titans are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on Oct. 18-22.
Brees completed 27 of 37 passes for 377 yards and four touchdowns in the Saints' 35-28 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Johnson gained 195 yards on 18 carries and scored twice in the Titans' 35-34 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in each of the winning players' names to the local area offices of Junior Achievement in New Orleans and Nashville. The funding is used to help U.S. small business development, by educating the next generation of entrepreneurs on how to start and grow their own businesses.
During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVII, FedEx plans to announce the 2012 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in New Orleans, as well as make a $25,000 donation in each winning player's name to Junior Achievement offices in the their city.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Rodgers threw three touchdowns, going 30 of 37 for 342 yards as the Packers beat the St. Louis Rams 30-20.
Matt Schaub, Houston Texans
Schaub was 23 of 37 for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' 43-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Jonathan Dwyer, Pittsburgh Steelers
Dwyer picked up 122 yards on the ground on 17 carries in the Steelers' 24-17 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chris Johnson, Tennessee Titans
Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
Peterson rushed for 153 yards on 23 carries and scored one touchdown as the Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals 21-14.