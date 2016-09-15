Drew Brees, C.J. Anderson with great Week 2 matchups

For Arizona, Larry Fitzgerald dominated last week against New England, but there is much more to love about the Cardinals' passing game than just Fitz. The advantage that Carson Palmer has over other fantasy quarterbacks is extreme depth in terms of his pass-catching corps. Fitzgerald, Michael Floyd (a buy-low candidate), John Brown, David Johnson, Andre EllingtonJermaine Gresham, Jaron Brown and J.J. Nelson make up a talented array of targets. All of the aforementioned players got looks in Week 1, and they provide Palmer with myriad options on any given play, increasing his opportunities for big yardage and touchdown totals. The veteran signal-caller usually peppers his top three wideouts with most of the targets, so those are the guys fantasy owners should be looking at to eat against Tampa Bay. More specifically, look for Floyd to rebound after a disappointing Week 1 and start him with confidence.