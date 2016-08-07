Drew Brees bothered by 'rough day' at training camp

Per several different media outlets -- and the team's official Twitter feed -- the quarterback was picked off a handful of times during workouts, twice by surging undrafted rookie Ken Crawley.
"It was a rough day. Probably one of the rougher days I've had in a long time. Maybe ever, in a training camp practice especially," Brees said, via ESPN.com.
While this potentially could get overanalyzed as most training camp practices do, it's important to remember how remarkably consistent Brees has been over the years. Yes, it took Brees weeks to throw an interception during last year's camp, but there are endless circumstances at play during a time when the playbook and roster are fluid.
Saints fans wondering if the sky is falling should trust coach Sean Payton, who knows Brees better than just about anyone else in the NFL. Payton has said multiple times that Brees isn't slowing down -- a nod to the nine-time Pro Bowler's work ethic. But credit also goes to Brees for not burying his receivers in a spot where it would be easy to chalk the errors up to a very young group in development. Brees noted that maybe there was "not quite the execution we expected," but left it up to Payton to fill in the blanks.
"I'm able to turn the page very quickly," Brees said. "The part that bothers me is if there's an error made that you just say, 'That shouldn't happen. I've played enough football, I know the situation. That mistake can't happen.' Those are the ones that bother me."