Drew Brees bothered by 'rough day' at training camp

Saints fans wondering if the sky is falling should trust coach Sean Payton, who knows Brees better than just about anyone else in the NFL. Payton has said multiple times that Brees isn't slowing down -- a nod to the nine-time Pro Bowler's work ethic. But credit also goes to Brees for not burying his receivers in a spot where it would be easy to chalk the errors up to a very young group in development. Brees noted that maybe there was "not quite the execution we expected," but left it up to Payton to fill in the blanks.