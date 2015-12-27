Around the NFL

Drew Brees active for Saints against Jaguars

Published: Dec 27, 2015 at 02:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Despite dealing with a torn plantar fascia, Drew Brees will start Sunday for the New Orleans Saints against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is listed as active,

Brees returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday and was officially listed as questionable.

The veteran quarterback has insisted all week he'd play despite the painful injury to his right foot, adding that the game plan wouldn't be restricted with him on the field.

"It hurts to walk. It has its challenges," Brees said earlier this week, via ESPN.com. "But we've come up with a good plan for this week, how to support it and how to make it as manageable as possible."

Brees has never missed a home start in his 10 years in New Orleans. In what could be his final home game as the Saints' quarterback, Brees wasn't going to sit on the sideline.

