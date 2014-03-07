Drew Bledsoe makes Wine Spectator Top 100 for first cabernet

Published: Mar 07, 2014 at 03:31 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Yakima Herald profiled former star quarterback Drew Bledsoe, whose Doubleback vineyard created a cabernet that made the Wine Spectator Top 100 list in its first year.
  • AL.com offered five ways to make college football safer without adding the 10-second rule. Those ideas include adopting the NFL's timing system.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

