Drew Bledsoe makes Wine Spectator Top 100 for first cabernet

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Yakima Herald profiled former star quarterback Drew Bledsoe, whose Doubleback vineyard created a cabernet that made the Wine Spectator Top 100 list in its first year.
- AL.com offered five ways to make college football safer without adding the 10-second rule. Those ideas include adopting the NFL's timing system.
- The New York Times reported that pioneering Dr. Frank Jobe, the father of the modern Tommy John surgery, died at age 88 on Thursday.
- The Longview (Wash.) Daily News profiled former NFL trainer Dan Ruiz, who left pro football to work at Mark Morris High School and be with his daughters on a daily basis.
- WBND-TV in South Bend, Ind., looked at how the state's concussion awareness bill, which has passed the House, would affect coaches.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor