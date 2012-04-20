Dreessen counts childhood hero Elway as his boss

"That playing in the NFL is a privilege and I don't take a single day for granted," Dreessen said of the main lesson he learned during his forced sabbatical. "From that moment on - I'm not saying that I didn't do it my rookie year - but after being cut by Eric Mangini and the Jets, I was like, `Man, this thing goes fast. You have to sacrifice everything to make it work.' So, I don't take a single day for granted. I try to come in as early as I possibly can and I try to stay late.