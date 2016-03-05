Dream landing spots for the top fantasy free agents

Foster was a hard free agent to pin down, as some of the contending teams he'd probably like to go to (Patriots, Packers) probably don't want to invest the needed money into a back who will be 30 years old this year coming off two big injuries (groin, Achilles). That's why I settled on the Raiders (I initially had him with the Titans before DeMarco Murray was traded there). The Raiders gave Latavius Murray 88.9 percent of the backfield carries last season, but seem underwhelmed with his production. The Raiders offense has a fantastic young nucleus that could benefit from the gifted, veteran presence of Foster. He could form a great 1-2 punch with Murray, doing damage out of the backfield as well. Foster certainly wouldn't see as many touches as he did while in Houston, but he could make for a nice RB2-3 in Oakland, carrying his usual injury risk. *Other option(s): Indianapolis Colts

