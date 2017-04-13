Dream fantasy football fits for top 2017 NFL Draft WRs

Do you ever want to be reminded how much you don't know about that thing you think you know lots about? Then welcome to Draft Szn! It's the time of year when everyone from the most informed to actual draft neophytes has an opinion on what's going to happen over three days in late April.
I consider myself somewhere in the middle of that spectrum. After spending the days and weeks since the end of the regular season trying to watch tape on as many prospects as possible, Alex Gelhar and I are making our fantasy Christmas in April lists. Earlier this week, Alex wrote about where he'd like to see some of the top running back prospects land. I counter with my look at the wide receivers. Let's all embrace the unknown, shall we?
The fun thing about this receiver class is that all of the elites in the group approach the position very differently, meaning they can appeal to a variety of teams and offensive schemes. For Williams that could mean making his home in the Pacific Northwest with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks passing game. The Clemson standout could be the big-bodied wideout Seattle has been seeking for some time. Having Williams and his ability to high-point the ball downfield could offer a nice complement to Doug Baldwin's ability in the slot. With the 'Hawks starting to throw the ball more (Wilson's pass attempts have increased in each of the last four seasons), Williams could find a lot of opportunity in short order in Seattle.
Corey Davis -- Baltimore Ravens
Davis is another player in the conversation for first receiver off the board. His ability to beat defensive backs in any part of the field offers an option similar to the role in which Mike Wallace thrived at times last season. Wallace is still in Baltimore, of course, but he will be a free agent after this season and there's no guarantee that Breshad Perriman is ready or able to be a major factor in the Ravens' passing game. As for Davis, he has the speed to be a deep threat for the strong-armed Joe Flacco while still being able to win against defensive backs in intermediate routes.
John Ross -- Tennessee Titans
You might not have heard, but John Ross is really, really fast. The Titans could use some speed at the receiver position. As currently constructed, Tennessee is relying on Rishard Matthews and Tajae Sharpe as its top two receivers. While both are talented players, neither is known as a field stretcher. That's where Ross comes in. His immediate role in an NFL offense will likely be to help take the top off a defense and add another dimension to the Titans' exotic smashmouth offense.
Juju Smith-Schuster -- Washington Redskins
Smith-Schuster isn't going to make anyone think of DeSean Jackson or Pierre Garcon, who both left in free agency. He's not a burner, but offers a physical presence that could make him a chain-moving possession receiver and he'd form a nice trio with the emerging Jamison Crowder and the newly-signed Terrelle Pryor. Considering the 214 targets vacated by Jackson and Garcon combined with Washington's still uncertain backfield attack, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Kirk Cousins approach 600 pass attempts yet again this year. Smith-Schuster won't necessarily absorb a plurality of those targets, but he could find himself in a spot to be productive.
ArDarius Stewart -- Buffalo Bills
It's a bit of a mystery why Stewart hasn't received more hype during the draft process. Some of it might be due to fairly pedestrian numbers during his final season at Alabama. But watching his tape shows a multi-talented receiver who can be a solid replacement for the departed Robert Woods while offering some of the same dual-threat ability the Bills thought they were getting for Percy Harvin's truncated tenure. If Buffalo can keep its stars on the field together, Stewart is another potentially productive piece in an offense full of athletes.
Curtis Samuel -- Denver Broncos
When you watch Curtis Samuel, you see a guy who is an athlete who happens to play football. You get the feeling that he's spent a lot of time doing a lot of different things without focusing on one particular discipline -- which would be accurate. "Multiple" is a buzzword in NFL offenses now but it also means Samuel would need to be in an offense already featuring established receivers. That would make Denver a soft landing spot. Samuel's presence would open up one of the league's most concentrated passing games while giving Trevor Siemian an athletic option running short and intermediate routes.
Cooper Kupp -- Chicago Bears
Kupp isn't built for that NFL outside receiver life. But his size and ultra-consistent hands make him an interesting slot receiver option. That could be useful for a team that has been foisting Eddie Royal upon the fantasy world for the past couple of seasons. Mike Glennon isn't going to excite a whole lot of people, but with Alshon Jeffery taking up residence in Philadelphia, there are targets to be had in the Bears offense.
Chris Godwin -- Cleveland Browns
The Browns are in the market for a playmaking outside receiver in the wake of Terrelle Pryor's departure and Godwin could fill that role playing opposite Corey Coleman. Cleveland still needs to figure out its quarterback situation but Godwin showed in his final season at Penn State that he can adjust to inaccurate throws and make tough contested catches. He's been sneakily climbing up draft boards but could be a solid fantasy sleeper come August.
