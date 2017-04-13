Dream fantasy football fits for top 2017 NFL Draft WRs

The fun thing about this receiver class is that all of the elites in the group approach the position very differently, meaning they can appeal to a variety of teams and offensive schemes. For Williams that could mean making his home in the Pacific Northwest with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks passing game. The Clemson standout could be the big-bodied wideout Seattle has been seeking for some time. Having Williams and his ability to high-point the ball downfield could offer a nice complement to Doug Baldwin's ability in the slot. With the 'Hawks starting to throw the ball more (Wilson's pass attempts have increased in each of the last four seasons), Williams could find a lot of opportunity in short order in Seattle.