DRC preparing for former teammate DeSean Jackson

Chip Kelly isn't worried about the altitude and thin air in Denver slowing down his offense, but he'll still have to deal with the Denver Broncos' defense.
Champ Bailey's return remains uncertain for a Denver Broncos defense, who -- thanks in part to playing with big leads -- are in the bottom third of the NFL in passing yards allowed. The Broncos officially listed Bailey as questionable for Sunday's game.
Slowing down Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson will be a key to the Week 4 matchup. Jackson is second in the NFL in receiving yards (359) and leads the NFL with 6 catches of 25-plus yards.
Regardless of whether Bailey -- who generally matched up against the opponent's best play -- is healthy, it seems Denver's Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie will line up opposite Jackson.
"(Jackson) hit me up on the phone and was like, 'You know it's me and you this weekend. We're going to go at it,'" Rodgers-Cromartie said, per the Denver Post. "But that's just a challenge I'm looking forward to."
The former Eagles cornerback is familiar with Jackson's play when the two went head-to-head in practice. Jackson said that knowledge cuts both ways.
"I'm sure he'll probably be on me," Jackson told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "(Over the) past two years, we've been going at it a lot. I know him as well as he knows me."
The Eagles love taking shots down field to Jackson, and with a questionable Broncos pass rush, we should expect more than we saw last week against Kansas City. The Eagles will need to connect several to keep pace with Peyton Manning and the Broncos' impeccable offense.
