DRC preparing for former teammate DeSean Jackson

Published: Sep 27, 2013 at 05:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Chip Kelly isn't worried about the altitude and thin air in Denver slowing down his offense, but he'll still have to deal with the Denver Broncos' defense.

Champ Bailey's return remains uncertain for a Denver Broncos defense, who -- thanks in part to playing with big leads -- are in the bottom third of the NFL in passing yards allowed. The Broncos officially listed Bailey as questionable for Sunday's game.

Slowing down Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson will be a key to the Week 4 matchup. Jackson is second in the NFL in receiving yards (359) and leads the NFL with 6 catches of 25-plus yards.

Regardless of whether Bailey -- who generally matched up against the opponent's best play -- is healthy, it seems Denver's Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie will line up opposite Jackson.

"(Jackson) hit me up on the phone and was like, 'You know it's me and you this weekend. We're going to go at it,'" Rodgers-Cromartie said, per the Denver Post. "But that's just a challenge I'm looking forward to."

The former Eagles cornerback is familiar with Jackson's play when the two went head-to-head in practice. Jackson said that knowledge cuts both ways.

"I'm sure he'll probably be on me," Jackson told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "(Over the) past two years, we've been going at it a lot. I know him as well as he knows me."

The Eagles love taking shots down field to Jackson, and with a questionable Broncos pass rush, we should expect more than we saw last week against Kansas City. The Eagles will need to connect several to keep pace with Peyton Manning and the Broncos' impeccable offense.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos WR Kendall Hinton has QB wristband displayed at Hall of Fame

﻿Kendall Hinton﻿'s one-game stint as Denver's starting QB in 2020 will forever be part of NFL lore. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this week that Hinton's wristband would be part of its "Season Review" display.
news

Browns' Wyatt Teller thrilled with 'insane' continuity on Cleveland's offense

The Cleveland Browns spent the offseason upgrading their defense following the team's playoff run. The offense didn't need much tinkering. Starting guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ says that stability should be a huge advantage.
news

Cameron Kinley: 'I definitely have a chip on my shoulder' entering Bucs training camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley, a former Navy team captain, gives his thoughts on getting his request to play granted from the U.S. Defense Secretary. 
news

Reinvigorated Travis Kelce chasing title following Chiefs' 'shellacking' in Super Bowl LV

After an "embarrassing" loss in Super Bowl LV, Travis Kelce wants to go win another Super Bowl "more than I ever wanted to get one in the first place." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW