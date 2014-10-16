DRC: I'm playing at just '60 percent' for N.Y. Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY -- Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is the Giants' best chance to slow down Tony Romo and Dez Bryant on Sunday, but was nowhere to be found on the practice field Thursday.
In the past, Tom Coughlin has made exceptions for certain veterans when it comes to his practice-to-play policy, but even Rodgers-Cromartie wouldn't think about going to Dallas cold with an injury that has been described as an IT band issue, but has also been classified as a hamstring and ankle problem.
Rodgers-Cromartie thinks his body is about 60 percent healthy at the moment, which is not what a team wants to hear from its biggest free-agent acquisition of the offseason -- one that earned a five-year deal worth $35 million.
"At the end of the day, you want to be out there trying to fight," Rodgers-Cromartie said. "Hopefully with enough rest this week, I'll be all right."
At the moment, the cornerback says no medical procedures have been discussed, which likely means the team will rest him through the bye week and have the training staff evaluate him then. Coughlin sounded like a coach resigned to the fact that Rodgers-Cromartie would miss the Dallas game, or at least be a serious long shot in the meantime.
"We'll have to see what his status is," Coughlin said. "I think he could (play without practicing) but I think he's got a ways to go to get there."
