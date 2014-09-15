 Skip to main content
Drake dons Marcus Mariota jersey at concert

Published: Sep 15, 2014 at 06:07 AM
Chase Goodbread

Rapper Drake has apparently picked his new favorite college quarterback.

Or was he just appealing to regional interest?

The recording artist, who had a widely-publicized bromance with former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel last year, donned a couple of Marcus Mariota jerseys at his most recent stop on the Drake vs. Lil Wayne tour ... in Ridgefield, Wash.

Until social media photos of Drake and Mariota start popping up all around the web, as they did last year when he and Manziel hung out seemingly whenever possible, pump the brakes on the notion that this was anything more than Drake doing what he knew a lot of people in the Northwest would appreciate.

Though he'll never reach the off-the-charts level of notoriety that Manziel did, Mariota has become a popular national figure as a Heisman Trophy candidate. On the strength of a win over then-No. 7 Michigan State, in fact, he's the early frontrunner for the prize.

Say this for Drake: He knows a quarterback with a hot name when he sees one.

