Drafting for the future is part of successful long-range plan

Baltimore has always been a team that drafts future Pro Bowl players. Joe Flacco (2008) is well on his way to being a future Pro Bowler. Haloti Ngata (2006) already is considered one of the best young defensive linemen in the league. The Ravens selected OT Michael Oher in the first round this year, which is fine, but look at what the Ravens have done in the past three drafts at offensive line: Jared Gaither was a 2007 fifth-round pick in the supplemental draft; Ben was Grubbs a first-round pick in 2007; Marshal Yanda was a third-round pick in 2007. That is a great example of a franchise stockpiling talent with an eye on the future. It doesn't hurt that the Ravens also have four backups from those draft classes.