Draft's top tight ends

I spent some time talking with this young man, and my first thought was he should stay in school for another year. He seems to have a very high opinion of himself for a guy who caught only five touchdowns in his career. He told me he thought he was going in the first round of this draft. He's a red shirt sophomore with very good athletic ability and one great game film (Oklahoma), which I watched. In time, he may be a fine player in the NFL, but if he gets off the line of scrimmage next year, he will struggle to recognize the coverages in front of him. Let someone else coach him through the developmental phase that awaits him in the NFL. Draft projection: Rounds 4-5.