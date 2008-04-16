Draft's top defensive ends

Harvey could fit in any scheme, but after talking with him I think he prefers a one gap 4-3 front where he can use his quickness to get up field. He has little trouble losing weight if he were to be a 3-4 OLB or gain weight and play a LDE spot. He occasionally reminds me of the pass rush style of Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila in Green Bay, with a good shoulder dip to get under a blocker and turn the corner. His 31 reps on the bench indicate the strength is there to survive the run game. Some of the teams that worked him out told me they were satisfied with his ability to take a drop into coverage if they want to scheme him that way. 51.5 plays behind the line of scrimmage in 18 starts is a very impressive ratio. Draft projection: Round 1.