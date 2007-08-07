Draft roundup: Raiders take Russell No. 1

Cleveland took Wisconsin offensive tackle Joe Thomas at No. 3. Thomas spent the morning fishing back home rather than attend the draft.
"It didn't surprise me," Thomas said of being taken by the Browns. "I hoped for a few months that Cleveland would pick me. They showed a lot of interest in me all the way along."
Tampa Bay picked the first defensive player, Clemson end Gaines Adams, who at 6-5 is an inch shorter and three pounds lighter than Russell.
"Oh, it's a tremendous honor," Adams said of being the top defensive selection. "There's a lot of great defensive players that are out in this draft and it's just an honor to me to be one of the first ones chosen."
Arizona also went for offensive line help at No. 5, taking Penn State tackle Levi Brown, who should replace Leonard Davis, now with Dallas after leaving as a free agent.
The Vikings added some depth to their backfield when they chose RB Adrian Peterson at No. 7. "I don't want to say necessarily disappointed because my dream has come true," Peterson said of sliding to seventh overall. " You never put all your eggs in one basket. I am just excited."
At No. 8, Arkansas defensive end Jamaal Anderson went to Atlanta, which went to the Super Bowl in 1999 with a running back named Jamal Anderson.
Then Miami got Ginn.
"I promise you that Ted Ginn is going to be someone you're going to enjoy watching play for a long, long time as a Miami Dolphin," coach Cam Cameron said.
But Johnson was the true prize at wide receiver, and Lions coordinator Mike Martz has a history of using such players well.
"He's ecstatic just like me," Johnson said of Martz. "Like I said, I'm going to be in a good situation."
The 10th pick was 19-year-old defensive tackle Amobi Okoye of Louisville, by Houston. He's the youngest player drafted in the first round since the merger and will join last year's No. 1 overall pick, defensive end Mario Williams, on the line.
Johnson, Adams and Okoye all reportedly admitted in team interviews at the NFL combine that they had tried marijuana. That clearly didn't hurt their stock.
San Francisco followed by choosing the best linebacker in the draft, Mississippi's Patrick Willis. Buffalo, selected next, was interested in Willis, as well but settled for Cal running back Marshawn Lynch. Lynch could replace Willis McGahee, who was traded to Baltimore in the offseason.
The Jets and Panthers swung the first trade of the day, with New York moving up from 25th overall to 14th for Pittsburgh's Darrelle Revis, the first cornerback selected Saturday. The Jets gave their first, a second-rounder and a fifth-rounder for Revis, who also returns kicks. Carolina also gave New York a sixth-round choice.
Late in the opening round, San Francisco sent its 2008 first-rounder to New England to get the 28th spot, where the Niners picked offensive tackle Joe Staley of Central Michigan.
At one point in the 6-hour, 8-minute first round -- longest ever -- nine straight defensive players were chosen.
In all, 17 defensive players were taken, and 15 on offense. Fourteen underclassmen were selected and 11 SEC players went in the opening round.
The first three rounds took a total of 11 hours, 4 minutes, the longest ever.