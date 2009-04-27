Draft produces plenty of intrigue, both fascinating and perplexing

As for the "perplexing" aspect of the draft, the Bills had a fine weekend, but they never resolved their left-tackle situation after trading Jason Peters to the Eagles last week . When they selected at No. 11 in the first round, Michael Oher was still on the board. Even after going defense with that pick, they still had another first-round pick at No. 28 and could have jumped up to No. 23 to take Oher. The Patriots owned the 23rd pick and traded it to the Ravens, who selected Oher even though they have a talented left tackle in Jared Gaither.