Draft preview: Fantasy football draft strategies

The bottom line: This was actually my favorite strategy -- until last season. Manning's 2007 fantasy numbers were similar to what he had done in the past, but he was blown out of the water by Tom Brady (who wasn't picked in the first round). With Brady's rise along with newcomers like Tony Romo, Drew Brees and Derek Anderson, using a first-round pick on Manning just isn't feasible. However, there will be temptation to turn this into "The Tom Brady." Someone will reach really early for Brady. Don't be that guy. History shows that Super Bowl losers just don't perform the following season. And even in the AFC East, you can't ignore history. Brady will be good, but he's not throwing 50 touchdowns again.