Draft preview: Cotchery, Olsen headline fantasy sleepers

The 2007 NFL season was a virtual cornucopia of sleepers, as Derek Anderson, David Garrard, Earnest Graham, Ryan Grant, Kenny Watson and Wes Welker were just a few of the players that made significant contributions for their respective teams when far less was expected of them in fantasy land. Some sleepers are impossible to predict (Grant saw a chance only after several backfield injuries occured in Green Bay), while other prognosticators take the easier path and label a player like Earnest Graham a sleeper for 2008.