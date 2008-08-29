Draft preview: Cotchery, Olsen headline fantasy sleepers

Published: Aug 29, 2008 at 05:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

The word "sleeper" has several definitions. But in the world of fantasy football, it refers to a player who comes out of nowhere and exceeds statistical expectations.

The 2007 NFL season was a virtual cornucopia of sleepers, as Derek Anderson, David Garrard, Earnest Graham, Ryan Grant, Kenny Watson and Wes Welker were just a few of the players that made significant contributions for their respective teams when far less was expected of them in fantasy land. Some sleepers are impossible to predict (Grant saw a chance only after several backfield injuries occured in Green Bay), while other prognosticators take the easier path and label a player like Earnest Graham a sleeper for 2008.

Unless you lived under a rock last season, Graham is not a sleeper.

In our never ending quest to assist fantasy owners in their quest for a league championship, here's a look at 10 legitimate sleeper candidates heading into this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Friday's doubleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Chargers DB Derwin James dazzles with 99-yard INT TD at practice

In a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, Chargers safety Derwin James jumped in front of tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ to pick off a ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ pass at the 1-yard line and raced the other way for a 99-yard score. The play was a reminder of just how special James can be.
news

Chiefs must extend Tyrann Mathieu ASAP; DeVonta Smith's great first impression in Philadelphia

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says the Chiefs need to give Tyrann Mathieu a long-term extension NOW. Plus, first impressions on DeVonta Smith, a big advantage in Baltimore and more.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Aug. 20

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced a pair of Cardinals assistant coaches out of action. TEs coach Steve Heiden and a defensive assistant will miss Friday's preseason contest against the Chiefs because of COVID protocols, Tom Pelissero and Peter Schrager report.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW