Draft offers potential franchise-caliber anchors of blind side

He is arguably the most athletic offensive tackle in the draft after blowing up the NFL Scouting Combine. As a former tight end, he possesses the combination of quickness, athleticism and movement skills scouts covet. He easily dances with pass rushers, and his nimble feet allow him to maintain balance and body control while engaged. His movement skills shine when he gets to block on pulls or traps in the running game. He quickly gets out of his stance and has the quickness to engage linebackers and defensive backs in space. He struggles to occasionally create push against power players, but he gives relentless effort upon contact and does enough to win the down. Solder has grown tremendously over his three years at tackle and could quickly adapt to the NFL.