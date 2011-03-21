Draft offers North foes a chance to close on Super Bowl champs

QB Matthew Stafford has missed several games due to injury in his young career, and an elite left tackle will be hard to pass up in the first round. Jeff Backus played well there, but at 33, it might be time to draft his replacement. While RB Jahvid Best had a very good rookie campaign despite playing through injuries, adding another running back could be in the mix. The problem for the Lions is they only have five picks. They might have to move down once or twice to create more picks to satisfy their needs.