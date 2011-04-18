Draft offers DE prospects capable of making immediate impact

Jordan's film also validates his elite status. He flashes a combination of quickness and burst that allows him to beat blockers on slants and stunts, and he is capable of thriving in a one-gap system that places a premium on penetration. Jordan is stout against the run and has the ideal frame (6-foot-4, 287 pounds) to take on double teams at the point of attack. He plays with leverage, and his wide base makes him difficult to move off the ball. Plus, he shows a strong nose for the ball and is relentless in his pursuit from the backside.