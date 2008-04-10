Draft invites go out to select players

Quinn sat alone in the green room for 15 picks, one short of the record that former California quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Texas A&M running back Leeland McElroy shared. Rodgers sat alone in the green room for 16 picks in 2005 before going to Green Bay with the 24th overall pick, McElroy for the same number of picks in 1996 before going to Arizona in the second round with the 32nd overall pick.