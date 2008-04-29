Draft has come and gone, but it's not too late for these moves

3. Jason Taylor, DE, Dolphins. The Jaguars appeared to be interested before the draft but they took two solid pass rushers in the draft and it would surprise me if there was any remaining interest. I could see a team like the Panthers, that just lost Mike Rucker to retirement and didn't take an end until the seventh round, think about it -- even though they already surrendered their first-round pick in 2009. The only teams that really make sense for Taylor are teams that are one player away from a serious run (and the compensation has to come down a bit). Once again, a staggered deal based on production makes sense. Tampa Bay didn't take a DE and Taylor would be a great piece to put the Bucs over the top. A deal for a third-round pick that would go to a second if he has more than 10 sacks sounds reasonable to me at this point and maybe a young player to close the deal