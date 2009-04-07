Draft discussion: Taking a QB with the top overall pick

As part of a 10-day series previewing the 2009 NFL Draft, NFL.com takes a look at key strategic decisions facing NFL teams. NFL Network's Brian Billick and Paul Burmeister discuss the strategy -- and risk -- involved in taking a quarterback with the top overall pick.
2022 NFL season's top 10 wide receivers: Justin Jefferson reels in No. 1 spot over Tyreek Hill
In a league featuring so much pass-catching talent, what's the pecking order at wide receiver? The Next Gen Stats analytics team reveals its ranking of the top 10 players at the position entering Week 15.
Week 15 NFL game picks: 49ers handle Seahawks on Thursday; Bills thwart Dolphins on Saturday night
Will the Seahawks get back in the NFC West race with a win over the 49ers on Thursday night? Can the Dolphins brave the weather in Buffalo to knock off the Bills on Saturday night? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 15 game.
RB Index, Week 15: Three fresh-legged running backs who could impact the NFL playoff picture
Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights three running backs with 50 or fewer carries this season who could significantly impact the stretch run. Plus, see which team now has TWO players in MJD's top 15 RB rankings.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!