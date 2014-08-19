Draft Day Strategies: Manning in the first round

Great Caesar's Ghost, I've almost talked myself into taking Manning in the first round. Well, almost. Ultimately, my goal is to take Manning in the second round. In a recent fantasy draft, I tried out the strategy. I took Calvin Johnson in the first-round. And then I followed it up with Manning in the second. I was able to snag Zac Stacy and Joique Bell as my top two running backs. (Bell is poised for a breakout this year.) I also added Cordarrelle Patterson to the mix with Michael Floyd. I've got an automatic 45 points from Manning/Megatron that puts me in a rather decent position each week.