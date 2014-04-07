Analysis

'Draft Day': My behind-the-scenes experience with Kevin Costner

Published: Apr 07, 2014 at 07:34 AM

Editor's note: NFL Media's Jeff Darlington was one of four national sports reporters to visit the set of "Draft Day" during filming at the Cleveland Browns' training facility last year. He appears briefly in a scene with Kevin Costner near the end of the movie. With the film hitting theaters on April 11, here is a chronicling of Darlington's on-set experience.

BEREA, Ohio -- In his next scene, Kevin Costner had to do something that always leaves him feeling slightly uneasy. He was about to act out some lines on set of his upcoming movie, "Draft Day," but it was going to call for some spontaneity.

"I have to do some improvisation over here now," said Costner, surrounded by cameramen and actors inside the Cleveland Browns' indoor training facility last May. "And it's not really my specialty.

"I'm a little slower. Some people can memorize their scene the night before. I can't do that."

Instead, beginning three weeks before he started filming, Costner did something that might surprise you: He didn't just memorize his own lines -- he memorized everyone else's lines, too.

If there was one aspect of my weekend spent on the set of "Draft Day" that truly impressed me, it was probably Costner's approach. It turns out, making this movie actually had some similarities to the plot of the movie itself.

In the film, Costner assumes the role of Browns general manager, put in a position to make some quick decisions that could alter the direction of the organization. No doubt, that's a reality that will face 32 general managers next month during the real NFL draft.

However, like Costner's groundwork for this movie, the draft is far from a brief engagement. It requires preparing for every possibility. It requires scouting. And rehearsals. And dozens of sleepless nights. Just as Costner planned for weeks to be ready for the moment director Ivan Reitman screamed "action," general managers around the NFL are grinding away in anticipation of the moment Commissioner Roger Goodell officially opens the 2014 NFL Draft.

"Hopefully, we'll make a good movie," Costner said on set, not knowing at the time how the movie would look on the big screen. "We have a good (script). Will we stay the course? Will we get edgy? What will we do? How will it turn out?"

As difficult as it might be for some hardcore football fans to envision a movie starring Costner and Jennifer Garner actually having some NFL draft legitimacy, you might find yourself surprised.

No, I didn't get the sense Costner and Garner completely immersed themselves in the football landscape, like some of the great method actors of our time do for roles. But they did consult many football professionals. They did attempt to maintain the integrity of the NFL draft -- even if it also required some creative license at times.

"We're trying to run a fine line where we don't dumb it down but at the same time we don't lose the audience," Costner said last May. "Sometimes, it might seem a little over-simple in our script, and maybe if we gave it just a little more locker room guy talk. ... I'll try to step that up a little bit.

"But we don't go so deep that we're going to lose somebody. Sometimes, we hit it just right. Sometimes, it might feel a little too simple."

Costner might understand the magic of making a sports movie better than anyone. After all, Costner's previous sports flicks -- like "Field of Dreams," "For Love of the Game" and "Bull Durham" -- have managed to resonate for years. There's no question, as he proved during our on-set conversation, he is a fan of sports with great respect for competition.

"I can tell you stuff that might blow your mind," Costner said. "I remember my brother getting ready to go to Vietnam. I was very young ... 13 years old. We were going to this picnic, but O.J. (Simpson) was going to play (Joe) Namath, and I really wanted to see it. You remember all of those moments.

"The NFL can really mark your life in a lot of ways."

For the casual sports fan, perhaps, there is no reason to think beyond the surface of a sports movie. But for the hardcore football fan, for those who respect the intricacies and finer details of the sport (like the NFL draft), it is important for a movie like this to come with its share of authenticity. By spending some time with Costner, a man who seemingly takes himself just serious enough, I gained a better understanding of why his sports movies manage to appease the casual and the hardcore.

Like NFL general managers, he put in the work beforehand. But he also left ample room to maneuver when the lights turned on.

"Sports are romantic," Costner said. "You have to be a romantic to make it work."

Follow Jeff Darlington on Twitter @jeffdarlington.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Who's up and who's down from Saturday's games

The opening day of Super Wild Card Weekend saw the 49ers and Jaguars advance, while the Seahawks and Chargers were sent home. Jim Trotter identifies who's up and who's down from the first day of the postseason.

news

2023 Senior Bowl: Who will rise up NFL draft boards in Mobile? Keep an eye on these 10 prospects

With the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl right around the corner, Chad Reuter spotlights 10 prospects poised to rise up NFL draft boards via eye-catching play in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Takeaways for the 15 modern-era finalists

Is Joe Thomas as close to a lock as there is in the crop of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023? Adam Rank examines the field.

news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Saquon Barkley's BIG day lifts Giants over Vikings

Who shows out in the New York Giants' upset win over the Minnesota Vikings? Will Nyheim Hines have a second straight game with a kick return for a score? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

NFL rookie rankings: 49ers' Brock Purdy vaults into top 25 after thrilling finish to 2022 regular season

With the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, Daniel Jeremiah takes one last look at the rookie class. Where do QBs Kenny Pickett and Brock Purdy land in his rankings? See the full pecking order, 1-25.

news

NFL playoffs: One X-factor for each of the 14 teams

The star power in the NFL postseason makes the tournament must-see TV, but these games are routinely decided by lesser-known playmakers who rise to the moment. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks spotlights one X-factor for each of the 14 playoff teams.

news

2022 NFL season's top 10 return specialists: Keisean Nixon, Nyheim Hines lead the group

The Next Gen Stats analytics team uses its newly launched Expected Return Yards model to identify the top 10 returners of the 2022 regular season.

news

Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Six potential trade fits for three-time Pro Bowl QB

The Raiders are evaluating the trade market for Derek Carr, who is saying goodbye to the team and its fans. Where could he play next? Eric Edholm identifies six potential landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowler.

news

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2022 regular season

With the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, Marc Sessler ranks the starting quarterbacks for all 32 teams. Where do breakout studs like Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Hurts slot in?

news

NFL playoffs: Which AFC/NFC teams are most likely to hit Super Bowl LVII? Who'll lift Lombardi Trophy?

Which AFC and NFC teams are most likely to reach Super Bowl LVII? Who's the favorite to lift the Lombardi Trophy? Our resident analytics guru Cynthia Frelund crunched the numbers. Here are the probabilities for all 14 teams in the NFL playoffs.

news

2022 All-Pro Team picks on defense: 49ers, Jets both deserve multiple reps

With the regular season in the rearview, Nick Shook assembles his personal 2022 All-Pro Team and explains why the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets are deserving of multiple selections on defense.

news

2022 All-Pro Team picks on offense: Chiefs, Browns, Eagles each deserve two spots

With the regular season in the rearview, Nick Shook assembles his personal 2022 All-Pro Team and discusses why the Browns, Chiefs and Eagles are deserving of multiple selections on offense.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE