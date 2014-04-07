'Draft Day': My behind-the-scenes experience with Kevin Costner

For the casual sports fan, perhaps, there is no reason to think beyond the surface of a sports movie. But for the hardcore football fan, for those who respect the intricacies and finer details of the sport (like the NFL draft), it is important for a movie like this to come with its share of authenticity. By spending some time with Costner, a man who seemingly takes himself just serious enough, I gained a better understanding of why his sports movies manage to appease the casual and the hardcore.