Draft Day: Five biggest questions

Marcus Mariota's future has been the central draft question for months, and it feels like we're no closer to knowing where he will land. Tennessee's brass has tried hard to sell the notion they could take Mariota, while also making it clear the pick is for sale. NFL Media's Jeff Darlington noted Wednesday that the Titans are making calls about potential trades, not just taking them. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns are the most likely team to move up to No. 2. On Thursday, Rapoport reported that teams believe the Titanswant to take Mariota. And that's why they are driving such a hard bargain.