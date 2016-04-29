 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Draft Buzz: Will anyone select Myles Jack in Round 2?

Published: Apr 29, 2016 at 07:19 AM

When Myles Jack admitted he could possibly have microfracture surgery in the future, an early slide in the NFL draft was anticipated. What wasn't expected, however, was the star UCLA linebacker falling completely out of the first round.

Now we have a better idea as to why he has had to wait until Friday night to hear his name called.

There is concern about how the bone and cartilage in Jack's right knee are starting to separate and could possibly lead to another surgery, several people who have seen his medical report told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

While teams ultimately decided selecting Jack was too risky in the first round, there is one possible suitor for him early in the second round.

Rapoport reported the Jacksonville Jaguars could wind up taking the linebacker with the No. 38 pick, if they ultimately think he's worth the gamble and can play through his first contract. Jack, however, might choose to stay in hotel room than attend the second and third rounds of the Friday's draft.

Who would have imagined just a few weeks ago that a team could have the potential to land Jalen Ramsey and Jack in the same draft class?

Here are some other draft tidbits Around The NFL is tracking Friday:

  1. Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will have surgery this week on his foot to remove the screws that were inserted from a previous procedure. If Baltimore is worried about Smith's recovery, could the team shore up its secondary at the draft Friday night?
  1. The Browns have accumulated a multitude of draft picks by trading down, and executive vice president Sashi Brown might not be finished just yet. Rapoport reported that the Cowboys are interested in selecting a pass rusher, and want to trade up to acquire Cleveland's No. 32 overall pick.
  1. NFL Media's Michael Silver reported the Rams are fielding trade offers for quarterback Nick Foles, and would also be willing to listen to teams that are interested in acquiring fellow QB Case Keenum.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders signing Bobby Wagner to one-year deal

The Washington Commanders are signing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner, 33, has spent 11 of his 12 seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Titans signing WR Calvin Ridley to four-year, $92 million deal

The Tennessee Titans are signing wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.
news

Raiders release quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after one season

Jimmy Garoppolo's tumultuous tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders has now come to its expected end. Garoppolo was released Wednesday at the dawn of the new league year, along with fellow quarterback Brian Hoyer and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.
news

Chargers release WR Mike Williams after seven seasons

The Los Angeles Chargers released wide receiver Mike Williams on Wednesday after seven seasons with the team.
news

Jets acquiring RT Morgan Moses from Ravens in trade

Morgan Moses is returning to Florham Park. The Ravens are trading the veteran offensive lineman to the Jets , per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
news

Jason Kelce jokes he regrets retirement after Eagles signing of RB Saquon Barkley

Could Jason Kelce be regretting his decision to retire after a flurry of high-profile free-agent signings such as Saquon Barkley? Kelce joked this week that he has no plans to unretire -- despite a potential big year for the Eagles in 2024.
news

Chiefs' Chris Jones to keep chasing 'greatness' after record deal: No amount of money will change me

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones inked his ginormous new contract following his third Super Bowl victory. The 29-year-old said Tuesday that he never had designs on leaving K.C.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel switching jersey to No. 1 in 2024 

With the start of the new league year set to start on Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be donning a new number in the back of his jersey for the 2024 season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders to release WR Hunter Renfrow 

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to release wide receiver Hunter Renfrow when the new league year begins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Browns, QB Jameis Winston finalizing one-year contract 

Cleveland has its backup to Deshaun Watson, and it isn't the reigning Comeback Player of the Year. Jameis Winston is finalizing a one-year deal to join the Browns.
news

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson returning to Eagles on three-year contract for up to $33M

Following a season with the Lions, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is returning to play for the Eagles on a three-year pact worth up to $33 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. 