Draft Buzz: Will anyone select Myles Jack in Round 2?

When Myles Jack admitted he could possibly have microfracture surgery in the future, an early slide in the NFL draft was anticipated. What wasn't expected, however, was the star UCLA linebacker falling completely out of the first round.
Now we have a better idea as to why he has had to wait until Friday night to hear his name called.
There is concern about how the bone and cartilage in Jack's right knee are starting to separate and could possibly lead to another surgery, several people who have seen his medical report told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
While teams ultimately decided selecting Jack was too risky in the first round, there is one possible suitor for him early in the second round.
Rapoport reported the Jacksonville Jaguars could wind up taking the linebacker with the No. 38 pick, if they ultimately think he's worth the gamble and can play through his first contract. Jack, however, might choose to stay in hotel room than attend the second and third rounds of the Friday's draft.
Who would have imagined just a few weeks ago that a team could have the potential to land Jalen Ramsey and Jack in the same draft class?
- Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will have surgery this week on his foot to remove the screws that were inserted from a previous procedure. If Baltimore is worried about Smith's recovery, could the team shore up its secondary at the draft Friday night?
- The Browns have accumulated a multitude of draft picks by trading down, and executive vice president Sashi Brown might not be finished just yet. Rapoport reported that the Cowboys are interested in selecting a pass rusher, and want to trade up to acquire Cleveland's No. 32 overall pick.
- NFL Media's Michael Silver reported the Rams are fielding trade offers for quarterback Nick Foles, and would also be willing to listen to teams that are interested in acquiring fellow QB Case Keenum.