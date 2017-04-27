Draft Buzz: Expect plenty of surprises in Round 1

"The intriguing prospect to keep an eye on is Deshaun Watson here, and here's why: They had a chance to scout him a couple years ago in the national championship game here played in Arizona, a rare opportunity for an NFL head coach to scout in-season, in person during the year," Ruiz said on NFL Network's Path to the Draft on Thursday. "His college coach, Dabo Swinney, was Bruce Arians' tight ends coach back when Arians was Alabama offensive coordinator in 1997 and Watson has been training with Jordan Palmer during this pre-draft process -- of course, Carson Palmer's younger brother. So even though he hasn't been as talked about, Cardinals know exactly what they have in Deshaun Watson if they decide to go with him."