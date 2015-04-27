Around the NFL

Draft buzz: Adrian Peterson, Philip Rivers staying put?

Published: Apr 27, 2015 at 12:14 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Monday's draft buzz was a letdown for fans of blockbuster trades.

For all of the speculationsurrounding the futures of superstar running back Adrian Peterson and franchise quarterback Philip Rivers, their teams are not inclined to part with them -- barring a Godfather-type offer.

The Vikings' stance is that Peterson will play for them -- or no one, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Although the Cowboys are not a potential suitor, per Rapoport, the Cardinals are one team that could tempt Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman into softening his stance.

NFL Media analyst Charley Casserly explained the challenge of a Peterson trade, suggesting the Vikings shouldn't accept less than two first-round picks while any interested team shouldn't surrender more than one first-rounder.

Rivers might be an even more fascinating offseason story, but the Chargershave yet to discuss a trade with any team, according to NFL Media's Alex Flanagan.

Still, the Bolts, Browns and Rams are the three teams identified by Rapoport as most likely to pull off a swap with the Titans for the No. 2 overall pick.

In San Diego's case, that would mean they are indeed smitten with Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Here's the rest of Monday's draft buzz:

»Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan expects his No. 5 overall pick to be in demand if USC defensive tackle Leonard Williams falls past the first four selections. McCloughan and Spielman of the Vikings are two executives open to trading down in the first round, per Rapoport.

» The most likely candidate to trade up to No. 5? The Browns. Rapoport reported they have had talks with the Redskins over the past week. In fact, Cleveland has touched base with most of the teams drafting in the top 10. It's not clear whether the Browns are hoping Mariota falls or if they are targeting a high-end wide receiver such as Amari Cooper or Kevin White.

» Rapoport lists the Dolphins, Jaguars and Texans as potential landing spots for Georgia's Todd Gurley, the consensus top running back in the draft, or Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon. 

» Stanford's Andrus Peat is expected to be drafted in the first 15 picks, as multiple teams reportedly believe he's the most pro-ready left tackle available.

» Even with the trio of Odell Beckham, Victor Cruz and Rueben Randle, the Giants will reportedly consider drafting a wide receiver at No. 9 overall if the right one falls to them.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

