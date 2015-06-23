Dr. Waeckerle: What if concussion symptoms persist for weeks?

Scientific studies and consensus documents from health care professionals with expertise in concussion care report that in more than 80 percent of cases, the student-athlete is symptom-free in 7-10 days. Approximately 10-15 percent of patients with a concussion have a more extended course of complaints that may last four weeks or more. In rare instances (approximately 1-5 percent in some reports), concussed student-athletes may experience prolonged symptoms lasting for more than one month, with some extending up to one year or more.