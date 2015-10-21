Dr. Waeckerle: Concussion diagnosis a summary of findings

The actual number of concussions that occur in the U.S. each year isn't known. There are about 2.5 million people who go to the emergency room each year to be evaluated for a head injury. However, health authorities think that it is possible that three to five times as many people actually suffer a concussion but don't report it or seek care. Some people don't understand the significance of the injury and want to simply "tough it out." Some believe they will get better without care and some have difficulty getting access to medical assistance for a variety of reasons. Health professionals are now, more than ever, aware of the gravity of concussions but diagnosis and management remains a challenge.