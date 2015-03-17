Dr. Elizabeth Pieroth: What does 'rest' after concussion mean?

At this time, we recommend limiting the amount of exposure to activities that increase a patient's symptoms, such as reading, computer use or other screens, during the initial recovery period. Not every activity will bother every person. The best approach for most patients is to take 1-2 days away from school or work. We then try to alter the school or work environment to lessen the triggers for the patient's symptoms. This typically includes removal from gym class, allowing a student breaks during the day if their headache increases, permitting a student to eat outside of the cafeteria to avoid being overstimulated, and delaying tests/quizzes until they are able to adequately study. There are many additional accommodations that can be utilized.