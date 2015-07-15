Dr. Elizabeth Pieroth: Buyer beware with concussion cures

For treatment procedures, empirical support means there are studies that show the particular treatment is more effective than no treatment. For example, the website of one concussion clinic in Chicago stated their treatment protocol resulted in 90 percent of their patients recovering within 2-3 weeks after their concussion. However, we know this same percentage of concussed individuals will recover within 2-3 weeks without any treatment. Was it the expensive and unproven treatment that lessened the symptoms as the company claims or was it simply time?