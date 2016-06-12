Down 30 pounds, Danny Shelton poised for breakout

"He can do so many more things at the weight he's at right now and the condition he's in," defensive line coach Robert Nunn told Cleveland.com. "So he's got to keep that and time will tell. He's the one that controls that. I can help him only so much and the strength coaches can only help him so much and Coach (Hue) Jackson can only help him so much. I think he sees the difference of where he was and where he can be."