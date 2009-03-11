Doughty re-signs with Redskins as backup safety

ASHBURN, Va. -- Safety Reed Doughty has re-signed with the Washington Redskins, the team announced Wednesday.

Reed Doughty, DB
Washington Redskins

Age: 26

Height: 6-1  Weight: 202

College: Northern Colorado

Experience: 4 seasons

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Doughty will return for a fourth season with the Redskins and is expected to back up Chris Horton. Doughty became an unrestricted free agent before the start of free agency.

Last season, Doughty played in just four games because of a back injury. His teammates voted him the winner of an annual award given to a player who overcomes injury and displays courage under difficult circumstances.

Doughty is no stranger to that. He has a hearing deficiency that requires him to wear hearing aids at meetings and rely on hand signals and lip-reading while on the field. He also has infant son who needed a kidney transplant.

