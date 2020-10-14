Doug Williams, Trent Dilfer to coach 2021 Polynesian Bowl

Two former NFL players who've excelled on football's biggest stage are partnering with an emerging high school showcase.

The Polynesian Bowl announced Wednesday that Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Doug Williams and Trent Dilfer will serve as head coaches of its 2021 contest. The annual all-star game features about 100 of the nation's top seniors and aims to celebrate football as well as Polynesian culture.

They'll be in good hands. Williams, a longtime Washington Football Team executive, was the MVP of Super Bowl XXII for Washington and the first Black QB to start and win the title game.

"The Polynesian Bowl is going to be an incredible cultural experience," Williams said. "I'm looking forward to coaching the nation's best high school players in paradise."

Dilfer, the head coach of the prominent QB camp Elite 11 and Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, was the starting QB for the SB-winning 2000 Ravens and 14-year veteran. He also trained Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa﻿, who participated in the first ever Polynesian Bowl in 2017.

"I'm excited to be part of the 2021 Polynesian Bowl," Dilfer said. "The talent is off the charts. It's going to be a lot of fun coaching these elite athletes."