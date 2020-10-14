NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Doug Williams, Trent Dilfer to coach 2021 Polynesian Bowl

Published: Oct 14, 2020 at 02:00 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Two former NFL players who've excelled on football's biggest stage are partnering with an emerging high school showcase.

The Polynesian Bowl announced Wednesday that Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Doug Williams and Trent Dilfer will serve as head coaches of its 2021 contest. The annual all-star game features about 100 of the nation's top seniors and aims to celebrate football as well as Polynesian culture.

They'll be in good hands. Williams, a longtime Washington Football Team executive, was the MVP of Super Bowl XXII for Washington and the first Black QB to start and win the title game.

"The Polynesian Bowl is going to be an incredible cultural experience," Williams said. "I'm looking forward to coaching the nation's best high school players in paradise."

Dilfer, the head coach of the prominent QB camp Elite 11 and Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, was the starting QB for the SB-winning 2000 Ravens and 14-year veteran. He also trained Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa﻿, who participated in the first ever Polynesian Bowl in 2017.

"I'm excited to be part of the 2021 Polynesian Bowl," Dilfer said. "The talent is off the charts. It's going to be a lot of fun coaching these elite athletes." 

The 2021 game will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23 at Aloha Stadium in O'ahu, Hawai'i and televised on CBS.

Related Content

news

Patriots QB Cam Newton expected to return to practice Thursday

The Patriots are close to getting their QB1 back. Cam Newton is expected to return to the team ahead of Thursday's practice, which would put him in line to play Sunday against the Broncos, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

New Orleans to host 2025 Super Bowl; 2024 SB now TBD

Super Bowl LVIII is on the move. NFL owners pushed the Super Bowl slated to be played in New Orleans in 2024 to 2025, Judy Battista reports. 
news

NFL cancels 2021 Pro Bowl Game due to COVID-19

The NFL announced Wednesday that the 2021 Pro Bowl game will be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

NFL to reimagine 2021 Pro Bowl; '22 Pro Bowl awarded to Las Vegas

The NFL Pro Bowl presented by Verizon brings together NFL players, their families and fans for a fun and interactive celebration of the best players in the game. The NFL will continue to recognize the players' outstanding seasons and welcome fans to demonstrate their passion for their favorite players when voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl Roster begins on November 17th.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL