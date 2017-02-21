Doug Williams' Super Bowl heroics paved a path for black QBs

Several players from the reigning Super Bowl-champion Patriots -- including Chris Long, Martellus Bennett, LeGarrette Blount and Devin McCourty -- have said they won't be leaning in to say anything to President Donald Trump, or even setting foot in the White House, for that matter. Their teammate, quarterback Tom Brady, and other NFL players and pro athletes have declined White House visits in the past, be it for political reasons -- like those some of the Patriots players cited -- or because of other personal conflicts.