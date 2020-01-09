Around the NFL

Doug Williams out of personnel dept. in Redskins reorg

Published: Jan 09, 2020 at 08:53 AM
Jeremy Bergman

The regime change in Washington is still underway.

The Redskins announced on Thursday multiple moves indicating a complete reorganization of the front office.

Just over a week after parting ways with team president Bruce Allen, Washington announced it was dismissing senior vice president of football operations Eric Schaffer after 17 seasons with the organization.

The Redskins also announced that Doug Williams was reassigned out of the player personnel department, will be named senior vice president of player development and will report directly to new coach Ron Rivera.

"We want to create an atmosphere that is all about the players," Rivera said in a statement. "Doug will be an invaluable asset in player development in making sure that all of our players have the guidance and resources needed to be successful on and off the field."

A Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the organization, Williams had been in Washington's personnel department since 2015 and the senior VP of player personnel since 2017. In his new role, he will work alongside newly promoted senior director of player development Malcolm Blacken.

As for the incoming personnel in D.C., Washington also announced the hiring of Rob Rogers to replace Schaffer as its new senior vice president of football administration. Holding a background in player finance and roster and salary cap management, Rogers had been with the Carolina Panthers for the past 25 years, nine of which came with Rivera in charge.

Rogers is the third former Panthers employee to be hired in Washington since Rivera was hired. The Redskins brought in Ryan Vermillion as head athletic trainer after 18 seasons in Carolina in the same capacity and hired Scott Turner as offensive coordinator after he spent the last two seasons with the Panthers.

Long seen as an insular organization, the Redskins are being remolded in the image of Rivera, an outsider, and his former Panthers co-workers.

