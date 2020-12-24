Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz has been 'a pro' handling benching

Doug Pederson doesn't view Carson Wentz as a distraction.

The Philadelphia Eagles coach said he's impressed how the highly paid quarterback has handled his benching in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts﻿. Pederson noted that Wentz hasn't let the QB change divide the locker room.

"You know, it can, if you let it," Pederson said Wednesday, via Penn Live. "That's one thing that Carson has not allowed that to happen and he's not going to let it happen. He's been a pro about it, and he's been very talkative in the meetings, asking the questions just like he had before, and you see him talking to Jalen during the week and during games. It's something that I really appreciate about Carson is how he's handled this. He doesn't want to be a distraction to the team."

Despite suggestions that Wentz is unhappy with his benching and ultimately could want out of Philly, Pederson insists the fifth-year QB remains a team-first player.

"He wants to help the team win," Pederson said. "That's the bottom line. So, we don't let these things really creep into our thinking and try to keep them out of the locker room, so it won't divide your team."