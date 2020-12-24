Around the NFL

Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz has been 'a pro' handling benching

Published: Dec 24, 2020 at 09:15 AM
Kevin Patra

Doug Pederson doesn't view Carson Wentz as a distraction.

The Philadelphia Eagles coach said he's impressed how the highly paid quarterback has handled his benching in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts﻿. Pederson noted that Wentz hasn't let the QB change divide the locker room.

"You know, it can, if you let it," Pederson said Wednesday, via Penn Live. "That's one thing that Carson has not allowed that to happen and he's not going to let it happen. He's been a pro about it, and he's been very talkative in the meetings, asking the questions just like he had before, and you see him talking to Jalen during the week and during games. It's something that I really appreciate about Carson is how he's handled this. He doesn't want to be a distraction to the team."

Despite suggestions that Wentz is unhappy with his benching and ultimately could want out of Philly, Pederson insists the fifth-year QB remains a team-first player.

"He wants to help the team win," Pederson said. "That's the bottom line. So, we don't let these things really creep into our thinking and try to keep them out of the locker room, so it won't divide your team."

The Eagles are sticking with Hurts this week and possibly for the rest of the season. This offseason in Philly could get interesting if Hurts continues to impress. If it's clear Philly is ready to hand the reins over to the young QB, how might that change Wentz's team-first outlook?

