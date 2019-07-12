Doug Pederson praises Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders

"Jordan has kind of been one of those running backs in Chicago that was very productive," Pederson said. "Then Matt Nagy took over and things changed just a little bit. I'm not going to, I don't know all the ins and outs there, but we were fortunate enough to pick him up to bring him into Philadelphia. I've always liked Jordan Howard and what he's done in his young career. He's one of the top running backs, when you look at some of the production numbers. He's one of the top guys, he's up there with some of those big-time running backs. So, he's going to bring stability. He's a big, powerful back, he's a downhill runner.