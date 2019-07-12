Around the NFL

Doug Pederson praises Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders

Published: Jul 12, 2019 at 12:43 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A vat of digital ink has been spilled this offseason about the Philadelphia Eagles running back room.

First, there were questions about how Philly would address the needs. Then came the trade for Jordan Howard and drafting of Miles Sanders. Now there are questions about how the Eagles might use a rotation of Howard, Sanders, Corey Clement, Josh Adams, Boston Scott, Wendell Smallwood and Donnel Pumphrey. Heading to training camp, the discussion will be about which backs might make the final 53-man roster.

Joining NFL Network's Total Access from the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Eagles coach Doug Pederson cooed Thursday about the additions of Howard and Sanders and what they bring to the RB room.

"Jordan has kind of been one of those running backs in Chicago that was very productive," Pederson said. "Then Matt Nagy took over and things changed just a little bit. I'm not going to, I don't know all the ins and outs there, but we were fortunate enough to pick him up to bring him into Philadelphia. I've always liked Jordan Howard and what he's done in his young career. He's one of the top running backs, when you look at some of the production numbers. He's one of the top guys, he's up there with some of those big-time running backs. So, he's going to bring stability. He's a big, powerful back, he's a downhill runner.

"I'm excited about his opportunity here in Philadelphia, and then we addressed with Miles Sanders in the draft. We felt real comfortable with him, we liked everything about him, great kid. Again, great production. He sat behind Saquon Barkley there at Penn State and really learned from him, and when he had an opportunity to produce, he did. It really gives us a little more stability now going into this season with those two guys."

Last July, the Eagles entered training camp with Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles in those lead roles ahead of Smallwood, Adams and Clement. Injuries to Ajayi and an aging Sproles led to less production from Philly's backfield that Pederson and his staff planned in 2018.

Heading into 2019, the plan is for Howard and Sanders to boost the production from the running back position, particularly to help take pressure off Carson Wentz -- returning from injury again -- and grind out wins late in games once the Eagles get a lead.

news

QB Nick Foles expected to sign with Colts, reunite with Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts and QB Nick Foles are working on a deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday afternoon.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 20

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday the signings of tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann to finalize their 2022 draft class.

news

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell satisfied by QB Kellen Mond's spring performance entering Year 2

New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell gives his initial assessment of Kellen Mond as the quarterback prepares for Year 2.

news

Green Bay WR coach Jason Vrable: Sammy Watkins 'in a good place right now' with Packers

Sammy Watkins' latest stop has him in a new location, but among familiar company. Watkins' position coach, Jason Vrable, doubles as Green Bay's pass game coordinator in 2022. He's bringing with him some familiar terminology from their days spent together in Buffalo, and believes the wide receiver's move to Green Bay will position him for success.

news

Robert Woods feeling 'really, really good' in injury recovery, excited to get going with Titans

Robert Woods watched his Rams teammates win a Super Bowl without him. Then the Rams signed his replacement and shipped him to Tennessee. It would be understandable if the veteran wide receiver was a little bitter or slow to adjust to his new environment. Instead, Woods is feeling slightly impatient in his return from season-ending knee surgery.

news

Carson Wentz: Split from Colts 'kinda came out of left field'

Newly acquired Commanders QB Carson Wentz reflects on the comments made by Colts owner Jim Irsay followed by the end of the 2021 season.

news

Jets CB D.J. Reed believes Sauce Gardner hype: 'He's everything that the media is saying he is'

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and the first selection of a celebrated Jets rookie class, CB Sauce Gardner is already impressing a veteran Jets teammate.

news

Eagles WR Quez Watkins 'loved' trade for A.J. Brown: 'My role is not going to change -- I'm going to continue to do what I do'

Even with the addition of A.J. Brown, Eagles WR Quez Watkins doesn't expect his role to change after a promising 2021 season.

news

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka calling plays in practice; decision on games TBD

As of now, it remains to be announced who will be calling plays for the Daniel Jones-led Giants offense as Mike Kafka is currently handling the duties at practice, but no decision has been made for games.

news

Bobby Wagner on acclimating with Rams: 'In order to lead, you've got to learn how they do things'

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is on a mission to become a respected leader for his new team, and the six-time All-Pro is making his presence felt early in the offseason programs to ensure he's acclimated properly.

news

Packers QB coach Tom Clements: Aaron Rodgers 'doesn't need reps at this time of year'

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers' absence from voluntary offseason workouts is hardly of any concern in the eyes of new offensive coordinator Tom Clements.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 19

Ravens punter Sam Koch announced his retirement on Thursday after 16 seasons in the NFL.

