Doug Pederson praises Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders

A vat of digital ink has been spilled this offseason about the Philadelphia Eagles running back room.
First, there were questions about how Philly would address the needs. Then came the trade for Jordan Howard and drafting of Miles Sanders. Now there are questions about how the Eagles might use a rotation of Howard, Sanders, Corey Clement, Josh Adams, Boston Scott, Wendell Smallwood and Donnel Pumphrey. Heading to training camp, the discussion will be about which backs might make the final 53-man roster.
Joining NFL Network's Total Access from the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Eagles coach Doug Pederson cooed Thursday about the additions of Howard and Sanders and what they bring to the RB room.
"Jordan has kind of been one of those running backs in Chicago that was very productive," Pederson said. "Then Matt Nagy took over and things changed just a little bit. I'm not going to, I don't know all the ins and outs there, but we were fortunate enough to pick him up to bring him into Philadelphia. I've always liked Jordan Howard and what he's done in his young career. He's one of the top running backs, when you look at some of the production numbers. He's one of the top guys, he's up there with some of those big-time running backs. So, he's going to bring stability. He's a big, powerful back, he's a downhill runner.
"I'm excited about his opportunity here in Philadelphia, and then we addressed with Miles Sanders in the draft. We felt real comfortable with him, we liked everything about him, great kid. Again, great production. He sat behind Saquon Barkley there at Penn State and really learned from him, and when he had an opportunity to produce, he did. It really gives us a little more stability now going into this season with those two guys."
Last July, the Eagles entered training camp with Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles in those lead roles ahead of Smallwood, Adams and Clement. Injuries to Ajayi and an aging Sproles led to less production from Philly's backfield that Pederson and his staff planned in 2018.
Heading into 2019, the plan is for Howard and Sanders to boost the production from the running back position, particularly to help take pressure off Carson Wentz -- returning from injury again -- and grind out wins late in games once the Eagles get a lead.