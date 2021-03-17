Around the NFL

Doug Pederson opens up on Carson Wentz relationship: We were not 'on such bad terms'

Published: Mar 17, 2021 at 08:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Doug Pederson disagrees with the belief that his relationship with ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ disintegrated to an irreconcilable level last season, prompting both exits from Philadelphia. 

"I do believe that there's a little misnomer out there that Carson and I were on such bad terms, and I've never felt that way," Pederson said told the "Takeoff with John Clark" podcast.

Speaking for the first time since being fired by Philly, Pederson said he understands why Wentz was frustrated with being benched in favor of ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ late in the season, with the playoffs still in reach, but doesn't believe it led to a strained relationship.

"I understand where Carson's coming from because it's difficult," Pederson said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "When you're the starter and things like this happen and you basically get benched. Our season wasn't going the way we wanted it to go and it's difficult. It's difficult for any player to go through that. ... You've got to have the conversations, you've got to have the open-door policy, and you've got to communicate, and felt like we did that.

"I've always felt like I was going to do the right thing for the Philadelphia Eagles, but yet I understand what he was feeling and what he was going through. I know there was frustration there."

Wentz was clearly frustrated with Pederson's decision to play Hurts, but his discontent with the Eagles spread further than the former coach; otherwise, the QB's dissatisfaction would have dissipated once Pederson was fired. Wentz's issues with Philly went back further to the drafting of Hurts.

Pederson, who said he plans to sit out the 2021 season before possibly getting back into coaching next season, believes Wentz can recapture his 2017 form following the trade to Indianapolis, which becomes official today.

"I still have a lot of respect (for Wentz) and we drafted him five years ago to be the guy and I'm excited to see what he does with the Colts now," Pederson said. "And he has a fresh start too. I think that's something that players go through in their careers. ... I know that's what he's looking forward to and I'm excited to watch his career moving forward."

Pederson added that he believes Hurts can also thrive for the Eagles.

"A lot like Carson, he's got such a great leadership style," Pederson said. "Guys really gravitate to him. His work ethic is second to none. I think the coaching staff can, if they're patient with him, can really teach and dial things in for him and really tailor the offense around his skill set.

"He's going to have success. He's a proven winner. He's been a proven winner obviously in college at a couple of places he's been. I know he can do that in the National Football League. He's young but yet he's eager. He's going to outwork everybody on the football team. That's just who he is."

Related Content

news

Bears GM offered trades for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson before signing Andy Dalton

Bears GM Ryan Pace had discussions with Seahawks GM John Schneider about a potential trade for QB Russell Wilson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Free-agent center Alex Mack expected to sign with 49ers

Free-agent center Alex Mack is expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Trent Williams re-signs with 49ers on historic six-year, $138.06 million deal

Trent Williams has agreed to a six-year, $138.06 million deal to stay with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Rams finalizing trade to send DL Michael Brockers to Lions

Having previously agreed to swap quarterbacks in a deal that is set to become official at the start of the new league year, the Rams are finalizing a deal to send veteran defensive lineman ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ to the Lions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams signing with Lions

Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams is signing a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth up to $7.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

Former Bengals CB William Jackson signing with Washington

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback ﻿William Jackson﻿ is signing with the Washington Football Team on a three-year, $40.5 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. 
news

Bills, WR Emmanuel Sanders agree to terms on one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy Day 2: Boston TE Party, Bears and Texans New QBs

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news from the second day of Free Agency Week. 
news

Eagles give TE Zach Ertz permission to seek trade

The Eagles have given tight end Zach Ertz's representation permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Dolphins agree to terms on one-year deal with QB Jacoby Brissett

The Dolphins have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Patriots and Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per an informed source.
news

Jaguars expected to sign former Lions WR Marvin Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign former Lions wideout Marvin Jones to a short-term deal worth $7 million per season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW