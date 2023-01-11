Doug Pederson on Jaguars' rematch with Chargers: 'They're different. We're different'

All six 2022 wild-card games offer rematches from the regular season, the most such games in a single postseason round in NFL history.

Down in Jacksonville, they're preparing to face a Los Angeles Chargers squad the Jags dismantled, 38-10, way back in Week 3. Coach Doug Pederson said this week he expects a much different matchup Saturday night.

"They're different. We're different," Pederson said. "That was a long time ago. There's some new faces on their side. There's some new faces on our side. Schematically, probably both the same with us and with them. Again, we've talked about it a lot, you're not going to trick anybody. It just comes down to execution, both sides, them and us."

The Chargers played that Week 3 game without receiver Keenan Allen, and Justin Herbert was dealing with a rib injury. Trevor Lawrence tossed three TD passes as the Jags pulled away in the second half of that meeting.

Pederson noted some benefits to analyzing the Week 3 film from a schematic standpoint, though both clubs have evolved over the regular season.

"I think you go back and you watch it and you see, just from an X's and O's standpoint and personnel standpoint kind of how we attack them and how they attacked us, both sides of the ball and special teams," Pederson said. Then you kind of look at the whole body of work since, and if there's anything that's changed and why it's changed, and then you put your game plan together that way."

Jacksonville is on a hot streak, winning five straight to swipe the AFC South division and host a playoff game. It's the Jags' first five-game winning streak within a season since Weeks 9-13, 2005.