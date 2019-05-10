Around the NFL

Doug Pederson mum on Carson Wentz's recovery

Published: May 10, 2019 at 05:43 AM
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz recently said there is no timetable on his return from a back injury and he is hopeful to be ready for organized team activities.

Whether the signal-caller's goal is attainable remains to be seen, as Eagles head coach Doug Pederson essentially punted Friday, which marked the first day of rookie minicamp, on questions surrounding Wentz's status.

"I'm not going to get too specific or detail a lot of the things, but he's been working," Pederson told reporters. "I've been encouraged by his progress and where he's at and just looking forward to the next few weeks with him."

Pederson emphasized the next three days are about the rookies attending the camp, and not Wentz.

The head coach further said he won't discuss whether Wentz will participate in OTAs and questions surrounding the quarterback will need to wait until May 21, which marks the first of 10 voluntary workouts.

"We'll address it when we get to OTAs," Pederson said.

If there's anything to take away from Pederson's media availability when it comes to Wentz, perhaps it surrounds no news is good news.

The Eagles also don't want to rush Wentz's recovery process when considering the nature of the injury and apparently aren't willing to disclose information until the time is right.

