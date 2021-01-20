Doug Pederson 'leaning toward' taking 2021 off from coaching 

In the immediate aftermath of the Philadelphia Eagles firing Doug Pederson, one big question was whether the Super Bowl-winning coach would land another job this hiring cycle.

To date, the ex-Eagles coach hasn't generated much interest.

Pederson told Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer in a text that he's "leaning toward taking the next year off and preparing for [the] next season."

The only head coaching gigs yet to be filled are in Houston and Philadelphia, so it doesn't appear Pederson is in line for a top job (he was not interviewed for any of the previously open positions).

The Seattle Seahawks have spoken with Pederson about their offensive coordinator job, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported over the weekend.

Given Pederson's more recent text to Bowen, we could parse that the former head coach isn't planning on landing that gig.

Pederson's run in Philly ended in turmoil, mostly over his handling of ﻿Carson Wentz﻿, perceived feelings about the QB, and disagreements with management. When a Super Bowl win and making the playoff three times in five seasons can't overcome the issues, its apparent problems were deep.