Doug Pederson 'leaning toward' taking 2021 off from coaching 

Published: Jan 20, 2021 at 08:35 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In the immediate aftermath of the Philadelphia Eagles firing Doug Pederson, one big question was whether the Super Bowl-winning coach would land another job this hiring cycle.

To date, the ex-Eagles coach hasn't generated much interest.

Pederson told Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer in a text that he's "leaning toward taking the next year off and preparing for [the] next season."

The only head coaching gigs yet to be filled are in Houston and Philadelphia, so it doesn't appear Pederson is in line for a top job (he was not interviewed for any of the previously open positions).

The Seattle Seahawks have spoken with Pederson about their offensive coordinator job, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported over the weekend.

Given Pederson's more recent text to Bowen, we could parse that the former head coach isn't planning on landing that gig.

Pederson's run in Philly ended in turmoil, mostly over his handling of ﻿Carson Wentz﻿, perceived feelings about the QB, and disagreements with management. When a Super Bowl win and making the playoff three times in five seasons can't overcome the issues, its apparent problems were deep.

After sitting out a season, Pederson's resume should make him a contender to land a coaching gig in 2022. Owners love candidates with a winning background, and Pederson's Super Bowl victory will go a long way to masking the troubles that ended his run in Philly.

