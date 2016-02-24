Around the NFL

Doug Pederson continues to praise Chiefs' Chase Daniel

Published: Feb 24, 2016 at 09:34 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- A pattern has emerged. Ask Doug Pederson about Chase Daniel and the new Eagles coach will shower the Chiefs backup quarterback with praise. Should we, as a people, be reading into this?

"I think Chase, given an opportunity, yes, I think he can be (a starting quarterback)," Pederson told reporters on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "People that have worked with him for the last three years know that he has an opportunity there and hopefully he gets his chance."

Daniel -- like Sam Bradford -- is headed toward free agency, and there's speculation the Eagles could make a run at the Daniel if Bradford exits the picture after one season in Philly. Pederson said the Eagles have a plan in place in the event that Bradford skips town, but stressed that the quarterback's solid finish had a big impact on the organization's thinking.

"Sam's part of the Eagles' organization and what he's done in the last half of last year I think has given him that opportunity to stay in Philadelphia," Pederson said. "Being a player in his shoes, you have to want to be somewhere and I think Sam wants to be in Philadelphia.

"You can also talk to people that have been around Sam Bradford, that understand where he's come as a quarterback, his development as a quarterback, the fact that he put himself in a leadership role toward the end of the season," Pederson continued. "(It) proves to me that he can handle going forward in this role and the opportunity to start."

But about Chase Daniel. Why was Pederson so impressed with the quarterback during their three years together with the Chiefs?

"I think what he's done with Alex (Smith) behind the scenes, the way he's coached Alex, the way he prepares during the week, the way he studies, the way he puts himself in a starter's mentality on Sunday," Daniel said. "And then the couple games he did start there in Kansas City, to me, has proven that he can take over a team."

The Eagles sure seem to be putting a lot of stock into Bradford's solid finish to 2015. That seems strange given Pederson wasn't in the building then and the Eagles will be running a much different offense now that Chip Kelly is coaching out West.

Color us suspicious about this situation.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, WR Jaylen Waddle questionable to play vs. Bills

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) are questionable for the Dolphins' Week 18 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles says QB Baker Mayfield (ribs) will play Sunday vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ribs) will play Sunday versus the Panthers and has a second chance to win the NFC South title, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Titans

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) is officially questionable for Jacksonville's Week 18 contest against the division-rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
news

Maxx Crosby hopes Raiders retain interim coach Antonio Pierce: 'I'm sick of change. I'm sick of losing'

Raiders' star pass rusher Maxx Crosby expressed his desire for Las Vegas to retain interim head coach Antonio Pierce in order to bring consistency to the franchise. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry 'grateful' for time in Tennessee, 'fueled' heading into free agency in 2024

Titans RB Derrick Henry, who enters free agency in 2024, reflects on what could be his final game with Tennessee this Sunday against the Jaguars. 
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud on win-and-in game vs. Colts: 'The time is now'

The Texans are a year ahead of where most predicted entering the season, but rookie QB C.J. Stroud indicated that Houston isn't merely satisfied being ahead of schedule -- they want yo see postseason action.
news

T.J. Watt on playoff chances: Steelers focused on taking care of 'our business' vs. Ravens 

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit in the 9th place in the AFC heading into this week's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a shot to move up into playoff position and for edge rusher T.J. Watt, the only focus is taking care of business Saturday afternoon. 
news

Eagles' Haason Reddick on turning defense around with play-caller change: 'It's a hard thing to do'

The Eagles are running out of time to stop their spiral before the playoffs, and Philadelphia linebacker Haason Reddick recognizes the difficulty in being able to mesh together enough before the playoffs after changing the defensive play-caller just weeks ago.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott authoring historic turnaround after leading league in interceptions last season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's aim to remedy his league-high interceptions from 2022 has come to be, as the 30-year-old has nearly cut his INT total in half and is poised to finish the year leading the NFL in touchdowns.
news

Ravens sign ex-Vikings, Jets running back Dalvin Cook for playoff push

Veteran running back Dalvin Cook is signing with the Baltimore Ravens after passing through waivers unclaimed this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday. The team announced officially adding him to the practice squad on Friday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 18: Four things to watch for in Steelers-Ravens, Texans-Colts on Saturday night

Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Steelers visit the Ravens, and the Texans visit the Colts on Saturday night's doubleheader. 