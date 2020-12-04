Doug Pederson confirms Eagles sharing some play-calling duties, calls it a 'collaborative' effort

Doug Pederson is sharing play-calling duties.

The Philadelphia coach confirmed a report by Jeff McLane of the Philly Inquirer that the Eagles have divvied up some of the play-calling duties. Pass game coordinator Press Taylor has been given the reins at times, and senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello has done some of the two-minute work.

Pederson said the play-calling has been "collaborative."

"It hasn't been a lot, but something I'll consider each week," he said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic.

Pederson noted it's "my decision to call plays or if I'm going to give them up."

The Eagles offense has floundered this season, with ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ transforming into a turnover-bot behind a crumbling offensive line.

Pederson has taken heat for wonky play-calling at times that hasn't helped provide stability for the quarterback. Even if he's dolling out some of the duties over the course of the game, Pederson remains heavily involved.

"Listen: I'm still the play-caller," he said. "If I'm going to be part of the solution of the offensive woes, then I'm going to be part of the solution and whatever that takes."