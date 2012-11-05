Doug Martin voted Pepsi Max Rookie of the Week

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Running back Doug Martin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the Pepsi Max NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on November 1-5, the NFL announced today.
Martin gained 251 yards on 25 carries and scored four touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 42-32 victory over the Oakland Raiders.
Martin was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were wide receiver T.Y. Hilton of Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts, running back Trent Richardson of the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi Max NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The Pepsi Max NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced at the second annual "NFL Honors" awards show in New Orleans on Saturday, February 2, the night before Super Bowl XLVII.
This is Pepsi's eleventh year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the eleventh year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
Hilton caught six passes for 102 yards and one touchdown in the Colts' 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Martin gained 251 yards on 25 carries and scored four touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 42-32 victory over the Oakland Raiders.
Trent Richardson, Cleveland Browns
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson completed 16 of 24 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns as the Seahawks beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-20.