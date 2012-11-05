Doug Martin voted Pepsi Max Rookie of the Week

Published: Nov 05, 2012 at 05:48 PM

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Running back Doug Martin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the Pepsi Max NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on November 1-5, the NFL announced today.

Martin gained 251 yards on 25 carries and scored four touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 42-32 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Martin was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were wide receiver T.Y. Hilton of Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts, running back Trent Richardson of the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi Max NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The Pepsi Max NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced at the second annual "NFL Honors" awards show in New Orleans on Saturday, February 2, the night before Super Bowl XLVII.

This is Pepsi's eleventh year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the eleventh year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

Hilton caught six passes for 102 yards and one touchdown in the Colts' 23-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Luck completed 30 of 48 passes for 433 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts' 23-20 win against the Dolphins. Luck's 433 yards set the record for single-game passing yardage by a rookie.

Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trent Richardson, Cleveland Browns

Richardson rushed for 105 yards on 25 carries in the Browns' 25-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson completed 16 of 24 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns as the Seahawks beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-20.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

